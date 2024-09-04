Jerusalem Post
IDF successfully intercepts UAV approaching Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 07:11

The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a UAV that approached Israel from the east, an IDF report stated early Wednesday morning. 

The UAV did not cross into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported.

The IDF reported that the IAF struck a rocket launcher in the area of Zabqin in southern Lebanon that had been used to carry out launches toward Israel.

Israel Air Force strikes a Hezbollah military structure in southern Lebanon. September 4, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

Additionally, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Khiam and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

The military noted that its artillery troops also fired at the Kfarchouba, Aalma El Chaeb, and Kfarkela areas in southern Lebanon.

