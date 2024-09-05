The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has accepted the rules of next week's debate against Republican Donald Trump, including microphones being muted when it is not a candidate's turn to speak, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Harris campaign accepts rules to debate Trump including muting of mics, source says
