IDF conducts counterterrorism operation in humanitarian area in the Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Using intelligence from the Shin Bet, the IAF carried out an airstrike on a Hamas and Islamic Jihad Command Center in the Gaza humanitarian area of Deir al-Balah on Thursday overnight, the IDF reported the following morning.

The command center was used to plan and launch attacks against the IDF and Israel, according to the military, which further emphasized that the strike aimed to stop an immediate threat.

The IDF also criticized the terrorist groups for breaking international law by using civilian areas for their operations and putting the people of Gaza in danger.



