Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Jerusalem man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minor sisters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Jerusalem police arrested a local resident in his 20s on Wednesday night on suspicion of sexually abusing his sisters, who are minors ages 12 and under, the police reported on Thursday morning.

The investigation, which began after a police report, alleges that the offenses occurred repeatedly over an extended period. The suspect is being held for questioning and will appear in court on Thursday, where police will seek an extension of his detention.

The investigation is ongoing. In their reports, the police emphasized their commitment "to thoroughly investigating sexual offenses, especially those within families."

Families of American hostages urge White House to deal with Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 09:36 AM
IDF operates in Deir al-Balah humanitarian area in central Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 07:45 AM
Haiti expands state of emergency to cover entire territory
By REUTERS
09/05/2024 04:53 AM
Colombia's Petro calls for investigation into Pegasus software purchase
By REUTERS
09/05/2024 04:07 AM
IAF attacks terror cell that fired at Israeli forces in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 03:10 AM
Harris Trump debate will mute mics
By REUTERS
09/05/2024 12:34 AM
Suspicious object thrown at Israeli embassy in Washington D.C.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 07:01 PM
US sailor detained in Venezuela, traveled without permission
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 06:19 PM
two arrested block Education Minister’s exit in Kfar Menachem
By MAARIV
09/04/2024 06:17 PM
IDF locates explosives in baby stroller in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 04:48 PM
Swiss government approves draft law to ban Hamas
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 03:50 PM
Three killed in Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq, sources say
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 03:31 PM
IDF troops arrest suspect who aided Tarqumiyah terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 11:58 AM
Teenager shot at Swedish school, suspect apprehended, police say
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 10:30 AM
Head of police intelligence division announces intention to step down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 10:15 AM