Jerusalem man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minor sisters

Jerusalem police arrested a local resident in his 20s on Wednesday night on suspicion of sexually abusing his sisters, who are minors ages 12 and under, the police reported on Thursday morning.

The investigation, which began after a police report, alleges that the offenses occurred repeatedly over an extended period. The suspect is being held for questioning and will appear in court on Thursday, where police will seek an extension of his detention.

The investigation is ongoing. In their reports, the police emphasized their commitment "to thoroughly investigating sexual offenses, especially those within families."