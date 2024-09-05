Jerusalem police arrest illegal Nablus resident carrying knife and stolen jewelry

Jerusalem District police arrested a resident of Nablus who was illegally residing in Israel, the police reported on Thursday.

Late Wednesday night, a security guard in Jerusalem’s Talpiot neighborhood reported a suspicious individual near the bus terminal. Police arrived and found the man, who initially claimed to be from Tel Aviv. However, when checked in the security system, it was discovered he was a Palestinian from Nablus, residing illegally in Israel. A body search revealed a kitchen knife, scissors, bullets, foreign currency, and suspected stolen jewelry.

The suspect resisted arrest and attempted to attack officers. He is being held on charges of illegal weapon possession, unlawful entry, and other offenses, with a court hearing scheduled on Thursday.