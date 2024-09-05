Jerusalem Post
Rockets and drones from Lebanon trigger alerts on Israel's northern border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Several security incidents occurred along Israel’s northern border on Thursday, with multiple alerts triggered in different areas across the north due to rocket and drone activity from Lebanon, the IDF announced Thursday afternoon.

At 1:36 pm and 1:46 pm, alerts were activated in the Ramot Naftali area. Approximately five rockets were launched from Lebanese territory, with some intercepted by Israel’s defense systems. One rocket landed in the area.

In a separate incident, an alert was triggered following the detection of hostile aircraft infiltrating the Western Galilee—two suspicious aerial targets crossed from Lebanon, with one impact recorded near Ya'ara. 

Later, at 2:08 pm, alerts were raised in the Dovev area, where air defense forces intercepted another suspicious aerial target crossing from Lebanon.

No casualties were reported, nor injuries for any of the incidents.



