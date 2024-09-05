UK's Royal Navy says one killed after helicopter ditches into English Channel

Britain's Royal Navy said on Thursday one person had been killed following an incident in which a helicopter was forced to ditch into the English Channel during a training exercise.

"It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night," the Navy said in a statement on X.

"A full investigation will take place. The incident involved a Merlin Mk4 helicopter in the English Channel near Dorset that ditched while conducting night flying exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth. There were no other fatalities or serious injuries."