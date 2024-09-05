Jerusalem Post
UK's Royal Navy says one killed after helicopter ditches into English Channel

By REUTERS

Britain's Royal Navy said on Thursday one person had been killed following an incident in which a helicopter was forced to ditch into the English Channel during a training exercise.

"It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night," the Navy said in a statement on X.

"A full investigation will take place. The incident involved a Merlin Mk4 helicopter in the English Channel near Dorset that ditched while conducting night flying exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth. There were no other fatalities or serious injuries."

