Turkish drone strike kills three in Iraqi Kurdistan, sources say

By REUTERS

A Turkish drone strike on a vehicle in Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdistan region killed three people on Thursday, security and medical sources said.

The strike took place in the Sulaimaniya region, the sources said, adding the vehicle had been set ablaze and the identity of the victims had not been determined.

Turkey regularly carries out strikes that it says are aimed at militants belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq. It also has dozens of outposts in the Iraqi territory.

The PKK launched an insurgency against Ankara in 1984 with the initial aim of creating an independent Kurdish state.

