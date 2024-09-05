Israeli MK whose husband was murdered in terror attack sues PA for NIS 15 million

Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech, whose husband was murdered in a 2003 terrorist attack near Kochav HaShachar in the West Bank, is suing the Palestinian Authority for NIS 10 million for her children and NIS 5 million for herself due to injuries she sustained in the attack, Ynet reported on Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed under the new law compensating terror victims act, alleges that the PA initiated and rewarded murderous terror activities against Israelis, such as the one that murdered her husband, Ynet added.