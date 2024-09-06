Jerusalem Post
Hunter Biden pleads guilty in federal tax case

By REUTERS

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to federal tax charges on Thursday in a surprise move that avoids a potentially embarrassing trial weeks before the US presidential election.

Biden had been set to stand trial in a Los Angeles federal courthouse on criminal charges of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes while spending lavishly on drugs, sex workers, and luxury items.

Instead, he pleaded guilty to all nine counts he faced.

Judge Mark Scarsi told Biden he faces up to 17 years in prison and up to $450,000 in penalties. He set sentencing for December 16.

Hostage Family Forum conducts TLV coffin march to signify neglect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 08:45 PM
IAF aids ground troops by eliminating terrorists in West Bank region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 07:52 PM
Israeli MK whose husband was murdered in terror attack sues PA
By YNET
09/05/2024 06:36 PM
Turkish drone strike kills three in Iraqi Kurdistan, sources say
By REUTERS
09/05/2024 06:25 PM
Alleged Hezbollah financier expected to plead guilty in US case
By REUTERS
09/05/2024 06:21 PM
Hostage Family Forum reminds Netanyahu of correct Hamas massacre date
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 05:27 PM
Up to $1 million reward for information leading to arrest of Tim Stigal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 05:20 PM
UK's Royal Navy says one killed after helicopter ditches into channel
By REUTERS
09/05/2024 04:33 PM
Ukraine names new foreign minister, two deputy PMs in cabinet overhaul
By REUTERS
09/05/2024 04:19 PM
NATO chief warns of terrorism and cyber attacks
By REUTERS
09/05/2024 03:24 PM
Harvey Weinstein indecent assault case ended by UK prosecutors
By REUTERS
09/05/2024 03:20 PM
Rockets and drones from Lebanon trigger alerts on Israel's border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 02:43 PM
IAF intercepts suspected aerial targets crossing from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 01:17 PM
IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist Abbas Anis Ayoub in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 12:54 PM
Jerusalem police arrest illegal Nablus resident carrying knife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 10:19 AM