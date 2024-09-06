Hunter Biden pleads guilty in federal tax case

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to federal tax charges on Thursday in a surprise move that avoids a potentially embarrassing trial weeks before the US presidential election.

Biden had been set to stand trial in a Los Angeles federal courthouse on criminal charges of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes while spending lavishly on drugs, sex workers, and luxury items.

Instead, he pleaded guilty to all nine counts he faced.

Judge Mark Scarsi told Biden he faces up to 17 years in prison and up to $450,000 in penalties. He set sentencing for December 16.