Blinken says incumbent on Hamas, Israel to remove gaps in hostage deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday it was incumbent on both Israel and Hamas to say yes on remaining issues to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Nearly 90% of the Gaza ceasefire deal is agreed, but there are critical issues remaining where there are gaps, including the issue of the Philadelphi corridor on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip bordering Egypt, Blinken said at a press briefing.

"I expect in the coming days, we will share with Israel, and they (Qatar and Egypt) will share with Hamas our thoughts, the three of us, on exactly how to resolve" the remaining issues, Blinken said, referring to the US and mediators Qatar and Egypt.