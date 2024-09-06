Georgia arrests father of teen suspected of killing four at school

Georgia state officials arrested the father of the 14-year-old suspected school shooter Colt Gray on Thursday in connection with Wednesday's shooting at Apalachee High School that killed four people and wounded nine.

"In coordination with District Attorney Brad Smith, the GBI has arrested Colin Gray, age 54, in connection to the shooting at Apalachee High School. Colin is Colt Gray's father," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on X.

The father was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Both Grays had been questioned by local officials in neighboring Jackson County last year in connection with an online threat to commit a school shooting, but there was no probable cause for their arrest, the FBI said on Wednesday.