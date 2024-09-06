Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN mission suspects war crimes in Sudan, calls for peacekeeping force

By REUTERS

Both sides in Sudan's civil war have committed abuses on a large scale which may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity, a U.N.-mandated mission said on Friday, recommending an arms embargo and a peacekeeping force to protect civilians.

The 19-page report by a UN Fact-Finding Mission, based on 182 interviews with survivors, their family members and witnesses, said that both the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were responsible for attacks on civilians and had used torture and carried out arbitrary arrests.

"The gravity of these findings underscores the urgent and immediate action to protect civilians," said the mission's chair Mohamed Chande Othman, calling for an independent and impartial force to be deployed without delay.

Ben-Gvir to Netanyahu: Eradicate Hamas in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 10:52 AM
Kenya school blaze kills 17 students
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 08:32 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah military depot, buildings in southern Lebanon
By ELI ASHKENAZI
09/06/2024 06:59 AM
IDF withdraws from Jenin and its camp, Palestine news agency says
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 06:30 AM
Super Typhoon Yagi slams southern China
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 03:36 AM
Georgia arrests father of teen suspected of killing four at school
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 03:22 AM
Blinken says most of Gaza hostage deal is agreed upon
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 01:39 AM
Hunter Biden pleads guilty in federal tax case
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 12:35 AM
Hostage Family Forum conducts TLV coffin march to signify neglect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 08:45 PM
IAF aids ground troops by eliminating terrorists in West Bank region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 07:52 PM
Israeli MK whose husband was murdered in terror attack sues PA
By YNET
09/05/2024 06:36 PM
Turkish drone strike kills three in Iraqi Kurdistan, sources say
By REUTERS
09/05/2024 06:25 PM
Alleged Hezbollah financier expected to plead guilty in US case
By REUTERS
09/05/2024 06:21 PM
Hostage Family Forum reminds Netanyahu of correct Hamas massacre date
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 05:27 PM
Up to $1 million reward for information leading to arrest of Tim Stigal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2024 05:20 PM