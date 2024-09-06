Police raid prisons, seize weapons and banned items in routine exercise

Police discovered and seized various banned items, including weapons, during a routine operational exercise on Friday morning at Megiddo, Givon, and Ofer prisons, Israeli media reported.

Around 200 officers from the Israel Prison Service's 'Nachshon' unit, working alongside the Intelligence Division, took control of the cells of security prisoners. Security forces confiscated weapons, prohibited items, and makeshift communication devices during the raids.

The Israel Prison Service clarified that the operation was part of a regular training exercise.