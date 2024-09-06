Jerusalem Post
Toddler, five-year-old girl found with no pulse near Zarzir, police opens investigation

By SHAKED SADEH

A two-year-old toddler and a five-year-old girl were pronounced dead after being found unconscious on a road near Zarzir, west of Nazareth, and brought to MDA (Magen David Adom) teams, Israeli media reported on Friday.

MDA paramedics and medics provided medical treatment and transported them to the Emek Medical Center in Afula, performing resuscitation efforts since they were in critical condition.

MDA paramedic Maor Atadgi and senior medic Yazid Ghrifat from the motorcycle unit said, "Two unconscious children were brought to us. We immediately placed them in the intensive care units, conducted medical examinations, and found them without pulse, and they were not breathing. We began resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions, intubations, and medication administration."

After failed resuscitation efforts and medical care at the hospital, the two kids were pronounced dead. The police began an investigation into the incident.

