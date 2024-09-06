Jerusalem Post
Hostage families demand ICRC, WHO condemn Hamas murders, protect hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Hostage Families Forum on Friday announced that it was calling on the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Health Organization, and all health organizations to condemn Hamas’s murder of hostages in Gaza captivity publicly and to advocate for the release and protection of the remaining hostages.

Carmel Gat had been among the six hostages discovered murdered last week in a tunnel in Rafah. She had been training to work as an occupational therapist. 

“Carmel Gat, of blessed memory, was a dedicated occupational therapist specializing in mental health. Even in captivity, her compassion never wavered. Carmel remained a beacon of hope and support, continuing to care for others and supporting fellow hostages through daily yoga and meditation,” the forum said. 

Professor Hagai Levine, head of the health team at the Hostages Families Forum, added, "The silence of international health organizations regarding the murder of hostages this week is disappointing and painful. We expect them to address harm to all individuals, including the hostages in Gaza."



