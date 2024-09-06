Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Indian passenger plane makes emergency landing in Turkey after bomb threat

By REUTERS

 A flight operated by Indian Vistara Airlines carrying 247 passengers made an emergency landing on Friday in the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum after an anonymous caller said there was a bomb on board, state-owned broadcaster TRT Haber said.

Authorities had evacuated the plane and were searching for explosives, it said.

The plane had been flying to Frankfurt, Germany, from Mumbai, India.

"Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours," Vistara Airlines said in a post on X.

Erzurum airspace was closed to flights, Erzurum Governor Musrafa Ciftci told the state-run Anadolu news agency, adding that bomb disposal experts were investigating the plane.

 

Russia, Iran trying to influence US election- intelligence official
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 06:41 PM
Germany authorities release name of shooter near Israeli consulate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 06:19 PM
Two Israeli kids found dead west of Nazareth
By SHAKED SADEH
09/06/2024 06:15 PM
Hostage families demand WHO, ICRC condemn Hamas killing of hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 05:54 PM
Police find weapons during security prisoners raid operational exercise
By ALON HACHMON
09/06/2024 04:44 PM
Man jailed for setting fire to asylum seekers' hotel in anti-Muslim riot
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 03:16 PM
IDF commander promoted, despite role in Oct. 7 intelligence failure
By MAARIV
09/06/2024 02:50 PM
Police arrest three illegal Palestinians in Ramat Gan bus station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 12:46 PM
Ran Erez announces continuation of strike in high schools on Sunday
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/06/2024 12:16 PM
Egyptian Army's Chief of Staff heads to Rafah-Egypt border - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 12:12 PM
Ben-Gvir to Netanyahu: Eradicate Hamas in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 10:52 AM
UN mission suspects war crimes in Sudan, calls for peacekeeping force
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 10:12 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah military depot, buildings in southern Lebanon
By ELI ASHKENAZI
09/06/2024 06:59 AM
IDF withdraws from Jenin and its camp, Palestine news agency says
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 06:30 AM
Super Typhoon Yagi slams southern China
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 03:36 AM