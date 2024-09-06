IDF eliminates over 100 terrorists in operations, destroys explosives labs in West Bank

The IDF operated across the West Bank, the Jordan Valley and the Gaza Strip over the last week, carrying out numerous counter-terrorism operations which saw the elimination of over 100 terrorists and dozens of weapons and explosives seized, the Military said on Friday evening.

As part of operations in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Far'a, approximately 35 terrorists were eliminated and 45 others were apprehended. During these operations, the military successfully confiscated dozens of weapons and explosives and three explosive labs were destroyed.

In the North, the military conducted approximately 50 strike on buildings, infrastructure, and weapon storage sites, in addition to dozens of rocket launchers aimed at northern communities.

In the Gaza Strip, the IDF struck and dismantled over 40 terror infrastructures, including Hamas command and control centers disguised as schools, colleges, and humanitarian areas. During the Gaza operations, more than 100 terrorists were eliminated and several tunnel shafts were discovered.