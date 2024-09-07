Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US sees potential Iran transfer of missiles to Russia as alarming

By REUTERS

Any Iranian transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mark a sharp escalation in the Ukraine war, the United States said on Friday, following reports that the two countries had deepened ties in recent weeks with such an arms transfer.

Reuters reported in August that Russia was expecting the imminent delivery of hundreds of Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles from Iran and that dozens of Russian military personnel were being trained in Iran on the satellite-guided weapons for eventual use in the war in Ukraine.

Short-range missiles have now been delivered to Russia by Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an unnamed US official.

"We have been warning of the deepening security partnership between Russia and Iran since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and are alarmed by these reports," said White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett. "Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran's support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
Parked car explodes in Jaffa, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 11:43 PM
IDF hits 15 Hezbollah launch sites in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 11:20 PM
IDF eliminates Hamas terrorists, confiscates terrorist's weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 09:25 PM
War crimes court ends proceedings against late Hamas leader Haniyeh
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 07:03 PM
Russia, Iran trying to influence US election- intelligence official
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 06:41 PM
Indian plane makes emergency landing in Turkey after bomb threat
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 06:20 PM
Germany authorities release name of shooter near Israeli consulate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 06:19 PM
Two Israeli kids found dead west of Nazareth
By SHAKED SADEH
09/06/2024 06:15 PM
Hostage families demand WHO, ICRC condemn Hamas killing of hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 05:54 PM
Police find weapons during security prisoners raid operational exercise
By ALON HACHMON
09/06/2024 04:44 PM
Man jailed for setting fire to asylum seekers' hotel in anti-Muslim riot
By REUTERS
09/06/2024 03:16 PM
IDF commander promoted, despite role in Oct. 7 intelligence failure
By MAARIV
09/06/2024 02:50 PM
Police arrest three illegal Palestinians in Ramat Gan bus station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 12:46 PM
Ran Erez announces continuation of strike in high schools on Sunday
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/06/2024 12:16 PM
Egyptian Army's Chief of Staff heads to Rafah-Egypt border - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2024 12:12 PM