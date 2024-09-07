US Central Command destroys Houthi UAV in Yemen

US Central Command announced in the early hours of Saturday morning that it had destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle and one support vehicle in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

Sept 6 U.S. Central Command UpdateIn the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle and one support vehicle in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen. It was determined these systems presented a… pic.twitter.com/rHILRS1n0j — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 6, 2024

"It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels," CENTCOM said in the statement.