The family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed after being shot in the head by Israeli forces, is demanding an independent investigation into her murder, Ynet reported on Saturday.

Eygi was killed during a weekly protest against settlement expansions in the West Bank in the Palestinian town of Beita in the Nablus Governorate in the northern West Bank.

The IDF said that the incident is under investigation, but her family is reportedly not satisfied with an Israeli investigation.