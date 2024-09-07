Jerusalem Post
Social media platform X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 7, 2024 18:37

Social media platform X was back up on Saturday after it suffered an outage that lasted less than an hour, according to outage tracking site Downdetector.com.

The website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users, showed less than 164 reports of outages in the U.S. as of 11:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT).

There were more than 8,200 reports at the peak of the outage at 10:31 a.m. ET.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for outside regular business hours.

