Active shooter near Kentucky highway, reports of numerous shot in traffic

REUTERS

Kentucky police reported an "active shooter situation" near Interstate-75 in London, Kentucky, on Saturday evening where "numerous persons" have been shot.

The incident began just before 6 p.m. (1000 GMT) about nine miles outside of London, when officers were called for reports of multiple vehicles being fired at on Interstate 75 in Laurel County, multiple media accounts said. The shots were reportedly coming from a wooded area.

“Please avoid I-75 around Ext 49. Until further notice! Use alternative route do not be any where in that area,” London Mayor Randall Weddle said on Facebook.

Police officials said the suspect had not been caught.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote on X: “Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.”

