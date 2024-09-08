Jerusalem Post
Qatar Red Crescent-UNRWA pact for $4.5m signed to aid 4,400 stranded Gazans in West Bank

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 8, 2024 18:20

The Qatar Red Crescent and the UN Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) signed an agreement on Sunday with $4.5 million from a Qatari state development fund to aid more than 4,400 stranded Palestinian workers and patients from Gaza in the West Bank.

"[The] cash assistance will represent vital support for those displaced who have not been able to return to the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Strip last October," a statement from Qatar's state news agency said.

"Thousands of Palestine refugees from Gaza remain trapped in the West Bank, trapped in this crisis situation, stranded from their loved ones and livelihoods," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.

Movement in and out of the Gaza Strip has been heavily restricted, forcing individuals to seek medical care, education, or jobs in the West Bank, while escalating violence often closes borders, trapping those in need of essential services.

