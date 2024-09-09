Jordanian Foreign Ministry: "Investigation suggests a solitary attack"

According to an initial investigation, the Allenby Crossing attack on Sunday was a solitary action, the Jordanian Foreign Minister reported on Monday overnight.

In their statement statement the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said: "Jordan's consistent stance is to oppose and condemn violence and harm to civilians for any reason. It calls for addressing all causes and escalating measures that led to such violence."

The statement also noted: "The initial investigation indicates that this was a solitary action."