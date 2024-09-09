36-year-old Nahariya resident arrested for threatening to kill mother of hostage

Tel Aviv Police arrested a 36-year-old resident of Nahariya on suspicion of publishing a video online threatening Einav Zangauker, the mother of Gaza hostage Matan, Israel media reported on Monday.

Over the weekend, Israel Police received a complaint regarding the video, which was addressed to Zangauker.

In it, the suspect said, "I will catch you at the demonstration. I will attack you," while brandishing a knife.

After watching the footage, officers from the Tel Aviv Police Department began an investigation and identified the suspect.

The suspect has been taken for questioning, and he will be brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court for a hearing on Monday.