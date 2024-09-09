US CENTCOM commander meets with Herzi Halevi to discuss Lebanon plans

The Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Kurilla met with IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi in Israel on Monday to discuss the situation in the North, the IDF said.
The general visited the Northern Command with the Commanding Officer, MG Ori Gordin, and held a situational assessment of the Command’s Underground Operations Center.
He also received the IDF’s operational plans for Lebanon.
