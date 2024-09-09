Jerusalem Post
At least 5 killed in airstrike Jabaliya police station - Palestinian report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

At least five people were killed in an airstrike on a police station in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported, citing Palestinian sources. 



Father of slain hostage, Ori Danino, slams Netanyahu for enabling Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 05:48 PM
Israel asking US Congress to pressure South Africa over ICJ trial
By WALLA!
09/09/2024 05:34 PM
Romania finds Russian drone fragments near Ukraine border
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 04:58 PM
Police arrest Kalkilya imam for incitement, support for terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 04:46 PM
Germany to put temporary controls on all land borders, source says
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 04:33 PM
Fire breaks in the Ya'ara region following rockets from Lebanon
By YOAV ETIEL
09/09/2024 04:12 PM
Saudi Arabia's MbS meets Russia's Lavrov, RIA reports
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 02:43 PM
IDF discovers weapons-making machine, tunnel shaft in Zeitun
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 02:33 PM
Families of Nahal Oz observers ask for footage of daughters' last shift
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 02:25 PM
Court issues formal arrest warrant for former Lebanese central bank head
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 12:56 PM
Russian forces take control of village of Memryk in Ukraine's east
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 12:55 PM
US CENTCOM commander meets with Herzi Halevi to discuss Lebanon plans
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 12:52 PM
Netanyahu seeks to ban film about his criminal trials, court rejects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 12:39 PM
Iran denies reports of missile transfer to Russia
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 12:29 PM
Turkish soldier killed in clash in northern Iraq, defense ministry says
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 11:38 AM