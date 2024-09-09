Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel asking US Congress to pressure South Africa over ICJ trial

By WALLA!

Israel plans to use the US Congress to pressure South Africa to stop legal proceedings against it at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the war in Gaza, according to a classified Foreign Ministry memo obtained by Walla.

Israeli officials say they want members of Congress to make it clear to South Africa that there will be serious consequences for continuing the legal process against Israel.

South Africa has until October 28 to present to the ICJ its reasons for continuing the case against Israel for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention during the war in Gaza. 

Father of slain hostage, Ori Danino, slams Netanyahu for enabling Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 05:48 PM
At least 5 killed in airstrike Jabaliya police station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 05:19 PM
Romania finds Russian drone fragments near Ukraine border
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 04:58 PM
Police arrest Kalkilya imam for incitement, support for terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 04:46 PM
Germany to put temporary controls on all land borders, source says
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 04:33 PM
Fire breaks in the Ya'ara region following rockets from Lebanon
By YOAV ETIEL
09/09/2024 04:12 PM
Saudi Arabia's MbS meets Russia's Lavrov, RIA reports
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 02:43 PM
IDF discovers weapons-making machine, tunnel shaft in Zeitun
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 02:33 PM
Families of Nahal Oz observers ask for footage of daughters' last shift
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 02:25 PM
Court issues formal arrest warrant for former Lebanese central bank head
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 12:56 PM
Russian forces take control of village of Memryk in Ukraine's east
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 12:55 PM
US CENTCOM commander meets with Herzi Halevi to discuss Lebanon plans
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 12:52 PM
Netanyahu seeks to ban film about his criminal trials, court rejects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 12:39 PM
Iran denies reports of missile transfer to Russia
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 12:29 PM
Turkish soldier killed in clash in northern Iraq, defense ministry says
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 11:38 AM