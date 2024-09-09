Israel asking US Congress to pressure South Africa over ICJ trial

Israel plans to use the US Congress to pressure South Africa to stop legal proceedings against it at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the war in Gaza, according to a classified Foreign Ministry memo obtained by Walla.

Israeli officials say they want members of Congress to make it clear to South Africa that there will be serious consequences for continuing the legal process against Israel.

South Africa has until October 28 to present to the ICJ its reasons for continuing the case against Israel for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention during the war in Gaza.