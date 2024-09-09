Head of National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, in hospital after successful medical procedure

Tzachi Hanegbi, National Security Advisor and head of the National Security Council underwent a medical procedure on Sunday and was required to remain in hospital, Israeli media reported on Monday evening.

The diagnosis regarding this was made several weeks ago. Following a successful procedure, Hanegbi is expected to be discharged soon and return to full duty upon recovery.

Under the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Gil Reich, the Deputy Head of the National Security Council, managed meetings and consultations that Hanegbi was unable to attend.