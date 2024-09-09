A political obstacle has been added to the difficulties in passing the 2025 budget. An official involved in the discussions claimed in a conversation with Maariv that Minister Goldknopf announced that if a conscription law is not passed - there will be no budget.
Goldknopf threatens: a recruitment law within 3 weeks, or no budget
