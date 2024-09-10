Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN likely to vote next week on push to end Israel presence in Palestinian territory

By REUTERS

The United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote next week on a Palestinian draft resolution demanding Israel end "its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" within six months.

The key aim of the draft resolution, written by the Palestinian Authority and seen by Reuters, is to welcome a July advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice that said Israel's 'occupation' of Palestinian territories and settlements is illegal and should be withdrawn.

But while the advisory opinion by the United Nations' highest court - known as the World Court - said this should be done "as rapidly as possible," the draft General Assembly resolution puts a six-month timeline on it.

The Arab Group, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement on Monday asked for the 193-member UN General Assembly to vote on Sept. 18. The language of the eight-page draft resolution could change before it is put to a vote.

Australia plans social media ban for children
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 02:44 AM
Gal Hirsch meets with Roger Carstens in US to discuss hostage deal
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
09/10/2024 12:26 AM
ATV speeds toward soldiers on Egyptian border, IDF open fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 11:31 PM
Harvey Weinstein rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery, ABC New
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 10:35 PM
Goldknopf threatens: a recruitment law within 3 weeks, or no budget
By MAARIV
09/09/2024 10:32 PM
IDF, Shin Bet foil imminent terror attack from the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 10:04 PM
Biden adviser spoke with Saudi crown prince, official says
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 09:51 PM
US will not confirm report of Iran missile transfer to Russia
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 09:24 PM
US urges Israel to conclude probe into killing of US-Turkish activist
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 08:29 PM
Two Pakistani men convicted over calls to murder Dutch anti-Muslim
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 08:16 PM
Head of National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, in hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 07:45 PM
Police arrest 9 for extortion after grenades thrown at Haifa man's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 05:54 PM
Israel asking US Congress to pressure South Africa over ICJ trial
By WALLA!
09/09/2024 05:34 PM
At least 5 killed in airstrike Jabaliya police station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 05:19 PM
Romania finds Russian drone fragments near Ukraine border
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 04:58 PM