Blinken says killing of American woman in West Bank 'unprovoked and unjustified'

The killing of an American citizen during a protest last week in the West Bank was "unprovoked and unjustified" and shows that the Israeli security forces need to make some fundamental changes in their rules of engagement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"No one should be shot and killed for attending a protest," Blinken told a news conference in London, delivering his harshest comments to date against the Israeli military.

"In our judgment, Israeli security forces need to make some fundamental changes in the way that they operate in the West Bank, including changes to their rules of engagement," he said.