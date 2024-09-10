American hostage families urge ABC to ask Trump, Harris about hostages during debate

The families of the seven American hostages are calling on the moderators of Tuesday night's presidential debate on ABC to question former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on what they would do to bring the hostages home.

“Our seven family members have been held against their will in Hamas captivity for nearly 340 days," the families said in a statement. "Last week, American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, along with five other hostages, was executed after months of torture, neglect, starvation, and isolation. Without a cease-fire deal, we ask ourselves: Will our loved ones be next?"

The families urged ABC's David Muir and Linsey Davis to ensure that the candidates "address the plight of the hostages" and request "specific questions about what each candidate would do differently to bring the hostages home."

"American citizens Omer, Edan, Keith, Sagui, Itay, Judy, and Gad, and the 94 other hostages need the United States and the world to overcome differences and disagreements and work together toward bringing them home," the families said. "Their time is running out.”