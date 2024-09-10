Jerusalem Post
White House increasingly skeptical over possibility of ceasefire deal

By HANNAH SARISOHN

The White House is not clear that a ceasefire deal will be reached in the wake of the execution of the six hostages, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday. 

"What's not clear to us is whether Hamas will ever come to the table in sincerity and sign on to something," he said. "So that's the complicating factor here."

Kirby said it doesn't mean that the work's not continuing; it's been made much more difficult. 

The White House is still trying to arrive at a bridging proposal, according to Kirby. 

Kirby would not specify the details of Hamas's new demands. 

