PMO on ICJ: 'Comparing the PM to Hamas is antisemitism, a moral disgrace'

The Prime Minister's Office condemned the comparison made by International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan between Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in an official statement on Tuesday.

"The comparison drawn by the Hague prosecutor between Israel’s prime minister and defense minister—who are combatting Hamas's murderous terrorism in accordance with the laws of war—and the war criminal Sinwar, who coldly executes Israeli hostages, is both antisemitic and a moral outrage of the highest order," the statement read.

"Regrettably, we have observed from the outset that the proceedings at The Hague are politically biased and lack any sound legal foundation."