Israel Air Force struck Hezbollah launchers in the Mansouri area and At Tiri, which were used throughout the day to fire rockets toward northern Israel, the IDF reported on Tuesday.

Multiple sirens had sounded in northern Israel previously on Tuesday. According to the IDF, in western Galilee, approximately 15 rockets were identified crossing into Israel.

IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon (credit: IDF spokesperson's unit)

In the areas of Sasa and Meron, approximately 30 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The IDF noted that some were intercepted, and others fell into open areas. No injuries have been reported so far.

The IAF also struck a Hezbollah military structure in southern Lebanon in the area of Rachaf.