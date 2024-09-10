Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 19:09

Israel Air Force struck Hezbollah launchers in the Mansouri area and At Tiri, which were used throughout the day to fire rockets toward northern Israel, the IDF reported on Tuesday. 

Multiple sirens had sounded in northern Israel previously on Tuesday. According to the IDF, in western Galilee, approximately 15 rockets were identified crossing into Israel.

IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon (credit: IDF spokesperson's unit)

In the areas of Sasa and Meron, approximately 30 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. 

The IDF noted that some were intercepted, and others fell into open areas. No injuries have been reported so far. 

The IAF also struck a Hezbollah military structure in southern Lebanon in the area of Rachaf. 



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
PMO on ICJ: 'Comparing the PM to Hamas is antisemitic and immoral'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 07:03 PM
IDF confiscates smuggled weapons in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 07:00 PM
EU set to fine Teva for disparaging rival multiple sclerosis medicine, s
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 06:48 PM
Iran rejects reports of weapons transfer abroad as 'propaganda'
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 06:40 PM
White House increasingly skeptical over possibility of ceasefire deal
By HANNAH SARISOHN
09/10/2024 06:10 PM
IDF eliminates Tel Al-Sultan Battalion command chain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 05:57 PM
IDF officer wounded after tunnel shaft collapses in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 05:54 PM
American hostage families urge ABC to ask Trump, Harris about hostages
By HANNAH SARISOHN
09/10/2024 05:53 PM
IDF will present video tonight of tunnel where 6 hostages were killed
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
09/10/2024 05:30 PM
US says closely watching Israel's probe of killing of American
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 05:24 PM
France, Germany, UK, US target Iran sanctions over ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 04:20 PM
Blinken says killing of American woman in West Bank 'unprovoked'
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 03:42 PM
UK calls Iranian supply of ballistic missiles to Russia 'escalation'
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 03:34 PM
US to impose new sanctions on Iran after Russia received missiles
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 03:24 PM
IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces continue Tulkarm operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 02:22 PM