Israel’s chief negotiator for hostages and missing persons, Gal Hirsch, proposed offering Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar safe passage out of Gaza in exchange for the 101 hostages still in captivity in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. 

“I’m ready to provide safe passage to Sinwar, his family, whoever wants to join him. We want the hostages back. We want demilitarization, de-radicalization of course — a new system that will manage Gaza," he stated.

According to the report, the proposal has been on the table for two days, yet it is unclear what the response has been. 

“In parallel, I must work on plans B, C, and D because I must bring the hostages back home,” Hirsch said. “The clock is ticking; the hostages do not have time,” Hirsch added. 



