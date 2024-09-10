Jerusalem Post
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after drone infiltration

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 23:20

After sirens sounded in northern Israel on Tuesday, the IDF struck several Hezbollah targets in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon, Israel's military said later in the day. 

The IAF also struck a Hezbollah military command center alongside military structures in the areas of Nabaiteh, Mansouri, and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. 

Additionally, earlier on Tuesday, IDF soldiers struck a terrorist cell that was identified exiting a military structure in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon.

Identification of a Hezbollah terrorist cell in the area of Houla


