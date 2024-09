United States President Joe Biden commented on Tuesday about the death of American-Turkish human rights activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed last Friday in Nablus, saying that it seemed her death was an accident.

"Apparently, it was an accident. It [the IDF gunfire] ricocheted off the ground," Biden said.

According to Maariv's reporter Barak Ravid, White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre told reporters Israel gave the US the conclusions of its investigation on Tuesday.