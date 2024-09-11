Jerusalem Post
Pro-Palestinian protest takes place outside of Trump-Harris debate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside of the building where the Trump-Harris debate will take place in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, KAN news reported, citing AP.

In footage shared on X/Twitter, protesters can be heard chanting and seen holding Palestinian flags. "This behavior is justified when there is genocide," KAN news reported the protesters as saying. 



