Pro-Palestinian protest takes place outside of Trump-Harris debate

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside of the building where the Trump-Harris debate will take place in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, KAN news reported, citing AP.
In footage shared on X/Twitter, protesters can be heard chanting and seen holding Palestinian flags. "This behavior is justified when there is genocide," KAN news reported the protesters as saying.
מוחים פרו פלסטינים מפגינים מחוץ למתחם העימות בין האריס לטראמפ בפילדלפיה: "ההתנגדות מוצדקת כשיש כיבוש"(צילום: AP)@RamEliBrandts pic.twitter.com/ZvmEApJegE— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 11, 2024