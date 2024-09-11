Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

At least two dead, hundreds stranded in Thailand as floods hit north

By REUTERS

At least two people were killed and hundreds stranded in Thailand after heavy rains swept through two northern provinces, swelling rivers, inundating settlements, and triggering mudslides, authorities said on Wednesday.

The adverse weather, which comes in the wake of Typhoon Yagi - the most powerful storm in Asia this year, has impacted about 9,000 households in Thailand, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

"Water currents are still strong," she told reporters. "All agencies are prepared and when the current eases, they will go in immediately."

The impacts of the storm have killed at least 143 people in Vietnam, where it made landfall on Saturday before moving westwards, with floods forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents living near the swelling Red River in the capital, Hanoi.

IAF strikes approximately 30 targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 07:22 AM
Donald Trump implies ABC debate moderators biased towards Harris
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 07:01 AM
Harris campaign wants an October presidential debate, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
09/11/2024 05:51 AM
Pro-Palestinian protest takes place outside of Trump-Harris debate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 03:34 AM
Anti-war protesters, police clash outside Melbourne defense expo
By REUTERS
09/11/2024 03:10 AM
Austin expressed 'grave concern' to Israel over death of US citizen
By REUTERS
09/11/2024 03:05 AM
Two rockets fall near US forces in Baghdad, sources say
By REUTERS
09/11/2024 01:31 AM
President Joe Biden says death of American in West Bank was an accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 01:26 AM
Jordan holds parliamentary election clouded by Gaza war
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 11:25 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after drone infiltration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 11:17 PM
UN chief condemns deadly Israeli air strike on Gaza tent camp
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 07:38 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 07:05 PM
PMO on ICC: 'Comparing the PM to Hamas is antisemitic and immoral'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 07:03 PM
IDF confiscates smuggled weapons in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 07:00 PM
EU set to fine Teva for disparaging rival multiple sclerosis medicine, s
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 06:48 PM