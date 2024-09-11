At least two dead, hundreds stranded in Thailand as floods hit north

At least two people were killed and hundreds stranded in Thailand after heavy rains swept through two northern provinces, swelling rivers, inundating settlements, and triggering mudslides, authorities said on Wednesday.

The adverse weather, which comes in the wake of Typhoon Yagi - the most powerful storm in Asia this year, has impacted about 9,000 households in Thailand, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

"Water currents are still strong," she told reporters. "All agencies are prepared and when the current eases, they will go in immediately."

The impacts of the storm have killed at least 143 people in Vietnam, where it made landfall on Saturday before moving westwards, with floods forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents living near the swelling Red River in the capital, Hanoi.