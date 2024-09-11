Iran's foreign minister says Tehran did not deliver missiles to Russia

Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday that Tehran had not delivered any ballistic missiles to Russia, adding that sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and three European powers would not solve any problems between them.

"Once again, the US and E3 act on faulty intelligence and flawed logic. Iran has NOT delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. Period... Sanctions are not a solution, but part of the problem," Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on X.

The E3 comprises Britain, Germany, and France.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and was likely to use them in Ukraine within weeks. Cooperation between Moscow and Tehran threatened wider European security, he said. Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani walks near an Iranian missile during an unveiling ceremony in Tehran, Iran, in this picture obtained on February 17, 2024. (credit: Iran's Defense Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

New sanctions

The United States, Germany, Britain, and France on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on Iran, including measures against its national airline Iran Air.

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed reports that Iran had shipped missiles to Russia, saying claims about various arms transfers were baseless.