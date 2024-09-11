IAF strikes Hamas control center in UNRWA school compound

Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets struck terrorists operating in a command and control complex in a compound previously used as UNRWA's Al-Jaouni school in the Nuseirat area, central Gaza, the IDF reported on Wednesday.

The military noted that the attack had been precisely targeted, based on intelligence from the IDF, Shin Bet, and Division 252.

The IDF stated: "Before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel."