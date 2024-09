The IDF attacked an observation post of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the military stated on Wednesday.

Troops from the IDF's 'Mountain' Brigade struck a Hezbollah observation post in the Kafr Shuba area in southern Lebanon. Following alerts that sounded in Kfar Szold, roughly 30 projectiles were identified crossing into Israeli territory from Lebanon, all of which fell in open areas.

No injuries were reported.