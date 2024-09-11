Jerusalem Post
US sanctions individuals, companies in Hezbollah oil smuggling network 

By HANNAH SARISOHN

The US is sanctioning three individuals, five companies and two vessels used to smuggle oil to generate funding for Hezbollah, the State Department announced on Wednesday as "part of the United States’ efforts to disrupt Hezbollah’s illicit revenue generation and isolate the terrorist group’s financial network."

The network sanctioned Wednesday includes a senior leader of Hezbollah's illicit finance team, as well as Lebanese businessmen engaged in oil smuggling and even procurement of oil installations on behalf of Hezbollah, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"The United States will not waver in pursuing Hezbollah," Miller said. "We will continue to dismantle the business networks that support it anywhere it seeks to operate." 

