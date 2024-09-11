Air Force and Southern Command commanders arrive at scene of helicopter crash

Air Force Major General Tomer Bar and Yaron Finkelman of the Southern Command arrived at the site of the helicopter crash in Rafah that led to the death of two reserve soldiers on Tuesday night, the IDF said on Wednesday.

"Last night, while performing a life-saving operation for a severely wounded man from the Gaza Strip, we lost two reservists, some of our best men, in the crash of an 'Owl' helicopter from Squadron 123 during the landing phase, in addition, 8 fighters were injured, some of them very seriously."

They added that it was an operational accident and that a commission of inquiry was appointed to investigate the details of the crash.