Talks have resumed between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gideon Sa'ar, Chairman of the United Right, regarding Sa'ar joining the government, sources in the political system told Walla on Wednesday.

According to two of the sources, Netanyahu and Sa'ar met directly in the last two weeks to discuss the possibility of him joining the government. Netanyahu's office denied these details and, on behalf of Sa'ar, stated: "There are no new developments on this matter."