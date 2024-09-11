Jerusalem Post
US grants Egypt $1.3 billion in military aid, overriding rights conditions

By REUTERS

The Biden administration is overriding human rights conditions on military aid to Egypt, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, granting the US ally its full allocation of $1.3 billion this year for the first time during this administration, despite ongoing concerns over human rights in the country.

The announcement comes as Washington has relied heavily on Cairo - a longstanding US ally - to mediate so far unsuccessful talks between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza.

Of the $1.3 billion in US foreign military financing allocated to Egypt, $320 million is subject to conditions that have meant at least some of that sum has been withheld in recent years.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress on Wednesday that he would waive a certification requirement on $225 million related to Egypt's human rights record this year citing "the US national security interest," the spokesperson said by email.

"This decision is important to advancing regional peace and Egypt’s specific and ongoing contributions to US national security priorities, particularly to finalize a ceasefire agreement for Gaza, bring the hostages home, surge humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in need, and help bring an enduring end to the Israel-Hamas conflict," the spokesperson said.

