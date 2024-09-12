Jerusalem Post
Finance Minister Smotrich meets Histadrut Chairman Bar-David amid 2025 budget discussions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Two weeks after the general strike, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich met with Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David on Thursday. The meeting occurred in light of the ongoing development of the 2025 budget and a series of discussions the finance minister is holding with various economic stakeholders, as reported by Maariv

According to the minister's statement, "The meeting took place in a positive atmosphere, and the two agreed to work together responsibly, with an understanding of the challenges facing the State of Israel, for the benefit of Israel's economy, its workers, and all citizens." the Maariv report added. 

Likud lawmaker's nude photos leaked, sent to Knesset employees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 12:51 PM
21-year-old man gunned down while riding motorbike in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 07:34 AM
North Korea fires unidentified missile off east coast, South Korea milit
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 01:25 AM
40-year-old man killed in Ramle shooting, police investigation opened
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 11:41 PM
MK Zvi Sukkot yells at hospitalized terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 11:24 PM
Hamas rejects new hostage deal-Gaza ceasefire agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 10:14 PM
US grants Egypt $1.3 billion in military aid
By REUTERS
09/11/2024 09:49 PM
Ultra-Orthodox disrupt joint event to promote the IDF recruitment plan
By YAKI ADAMKER
09/11/2024 09:40 PM
IDF carries out aerial strike during West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 08:53 PM
Netanyahu and Sa'ar met to discuss possibility of Sa'ar joining gov.
By TAL SHALEV
09/11/2024 07:41 PM
Air Force and Southern Command commanders arrive at helicopter crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 07:29 PM
IDF announces death of soldier in West Bank ramming attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 06:24 PM
US sanctions individuals, companies in Hezbollah oil smuggling network 
By HANNAH SARISOHN
09/11/2024 06:22 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah post in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 05:37 PM
IAF strikes Hamas control center in UNRWA school compound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 04:39 PM