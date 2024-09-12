Finance Minister Smotrich meets Histadrut Chairman Bar-David amid 2025 budget discussions

Two weeks after the general strike, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich met with Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David on Thursday. The meeting occurred in light of the ongoing development of the 2025 budget and a series of discussions the finance minister is holding with various economic stakeholders, as reported by Maariv.

According to the minister's statement, "The meeting took place in a positive atmosphere, and the two agreed to work together responsibly, with an understanding of the challenges facing the State of Israel, for the benefit of Israel's economy, its workers, and all citizens." the Maariv report added.